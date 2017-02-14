Disneyland Parking Structure Fire Appears to Have Started in Vehicle, Authorities Say

Officials said Tuesday they narrowed the origin of a Disneyland parking lot fire to two vehicles, though they weren’t sure which was the culprit.

The blaze burned for nearly an hour and severely damaged eight cars after it broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Mickey & Friends parking structure, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue. Seven park employees were reportedly treated for smoke inhalation, with four transported to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation of the incident has pointed to two vehicles, a 2015 Toyota Prius and a 2001 Ford Expedition, as the possible source of the fire, Wyatt said.

Detectives believe the fire either ignited in the Pruis’ cargo area, where its battery is, or the Expedition’s engine. The two possible sources were withing three feet of each other, authorities said.

The fire’s extreme heat, paired with the vehicles’ proximity, makes an exact cause impossible to determine without further testing and evaluation, according to Wyatt. However, the fire did not appear to be intentionally set or involve foul play, investigators said.

Initial damage was estimated to be around $180,000, firefighters said.

Ultimately eight cars suffered major damage in Monday’s blaze, with four of those completely destroyed, according to Anaheim police. Another one to three more vehicles reportedly incurred minor damage from radiant heat.

Update: 8 cars with major damage and few with minor damage. 7 minor smoke inhalation with 4 transported. Allowing people in now to get cars pic.twitter.com/BEDsntf08w — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) February 14, 2017

Came to Disney and its LIT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fyTBQKf1wZ — ||B||C|| (@__Brayan7) February 14, 2017

