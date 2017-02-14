× Federal Immigration Agents Arrest a DACA-Eligible ‘Dreamer’ in Seattle, Lawsuit Says

Immigration agents have detained and threatened to deport a 23-year-old immigrant in Seattle who came to the U.S. illegally as a child and had received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a new lawsuit says.

Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested at his father’s home Friday by agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a lawsuit filed by civil rights lawyers in federal court in Seattle this week. The lawsuit said Ramirez is being held at a detention facility in Tacoma, Wash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Ramirez was a “self-admitted gang member” who was detained as a “risk to public safety.”

Ramirez’s attorneys denied the claim as “inaccurate” and said he was “repeatedly pressured by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to falsely admit affiliation.”

