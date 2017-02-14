Pursuit Ends in Rollover Crash Into Pole, Fire Hydrant in Koreatown; 1 in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A short pursuit came to a dramatic end Tuesday morning when an SUV being chased by police crashed and rolled over several times in Koreatown.

Police initiated a stolen vehicle pursuit about 4:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Brent McGuyre said.

Sky5 managed to get over the scene moments before the driver rear ended a car that was uninvolved in the chase and rolled over multiple times just before 4:45 a.m.

The out of control SUV also took out a pole and sheared a fire hydrant as it was overturning near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and North Harvard Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police Department officers approached the vehicle, which ended up on its side, and tried kicking in the front windshield to free the driver and a passenger.

One person, who appeared to be a woman, eventually emerged from the vehicle through the sunroof and managed to walk away from the damaged SUV.

It was unclear if the person was the driver, who suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, McGuyre said.

The second person was not injured in the incident.