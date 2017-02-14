3 Resign After Video Shows Michigan Teachers Making Vulgar Comments About Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Michigan school district official and two teachers have resigned after a video surfaced apparently showing teachers and school staff playing a vulgar game at a bar.

The footage shows staff members from Bangor Public Schools naming students and other teachers in the game, according to KTLA sister station WXMI in Grand Rapids.

The game, which apparently took place at a restaurant or bar, was recorded last month by someone at a nearby table. The video was posted on YouTube and then shared widely, WXMI reported.

In the game, "MFK," one player names three people and the other players have to say which one they would marry, which they would have sex with, and which one they would kill. Some of the pupils named during the video were students with special needs, WXMI reported.

After the video became public, parents voiced outrage during a school board meeting Monday night. They also demanded board members explain whether or not they knew about the video before Monday.

"It's disturbing to know that these are our educators," said parent Jennifer Prentice. "They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe, and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they're not right for this job."

Another parent, Amanda Reprogal, called the video "heartbreaking." Her 15-year-old son was one of the students named during the game.

"My heart sank, and I was disgusted," Reprogal said.

The video is roiling the school district in the West Michigan city of less than 2,000 residents.

The secretary to the superintendent resigned Monday morning, and two teachers were suspended and four other teachers were verbally reprimanded.

The school district's attorney had said Monday there would be no further action taken against the staff members involved.

"We made our best assessment based on the facts, and reasonable minds can differ about things," attorney Robert Huber told WXMI. "This is our thought on what was best under the circumstances."

Then, on Tuesday, two more teachers resigned, WXMI reported.

Huber had said the two teachers who were suspended will be on a probationary period for five years and closely watched. It's not immediately clear if the pair who had been suspended were to same two that resigned.