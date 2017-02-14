Theme Park Tuesday With Great Wolf Lodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Tuesday this month is Theme Park Tuesday! This Tuesday, we gave away a family 4 pack of tickets to California’s first and only year-round, indoor water park Great Wolf Lodge Southern California. It included a one night stay at the hotel and 2 days of the play at the water park. The water park is the center piece of the resort, with 10 unique water slides, five pools and the resort’s signature Howlin’ Tornado raft ride. For more information on Great Wolf Lodge, visit their website.