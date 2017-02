Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stolen or mistaken identities can cause chaos in many areas of life, and now it may cause delays at the airport.

With the new possible use of social media used as a security measure, it's more important than ever to make sure your online profile is up to date. In this Money Smart, our Glen Walker is getting tips from a web-wise company to skip the potential TSA headache.

Glen Walker reports on the KTLA5 News at 11PM on February 13, 2017.