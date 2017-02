Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In celebration of our Feb Birthdays, the food editor of Los Angeles Magazine Lesley Bargar Suter will join us with the cakes that she says all Angelinos should eat at least once. For more information on the article which includes 13 total bakers, click HERE.

For more information on the bakeries featured in the segment, see the links below.

Sweet Lady Jane

Art’s Bakery Glendale

Valerie Confections

Community Los Feliz

Top Tier Treats

Magnolia Bakery