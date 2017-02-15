Car Stolen With Baby Inside in South L.A.: LASD

Authorities were in the process of issuing an amber alert Wednesday after a car was reported stolen with a baby inside in the Vermont Vista area of South L.A.

A mother said she left her car running with the baby inside while she ran into the store, according to Lt. Michael Modica with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When she returned, both the car and child were gone, he said.

The car was described as a neon green 2010 Dodge Caliber with license plate 6MEP075.

