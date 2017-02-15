Chase Millsap, Iraq War Veteran

Chase Millsap is a former Marine officer who served three combat tours with the 1st Marine Division in the Al Anbar Province of Iraq. He then served as a U.S. Army Green Beret for five years in Southwest Asia. Chase has recently been fighting a battle here in the U.S. on behalf of a fellow soldier who served with him in Iraq–an Iraqi soldier who saved Chase’s life during a sniper attack.

The Iraqi soldier escaped to Turkey with his family fearing ISIS militants in Iraq. They are now seeking asylum in the U.S. However because the soldier is Iraqi, he falls under President Trump’s travel ban for people seeking to come to the U.S from seven mostly Muslim nations including Iraq. While the ban was recently amended to allow Iraqi interpreters who assisted U.S. forces to enter the U.S. under the Special Immigrant Visa program, Iraqi soldiers like the one who saved Chase’s life, are still prohibited from entering the U.S. by the ban.

In this podcast, you’ll hear about Chase’s wartime experience in Iraq and about his post-war battle to achieve asylum for the Iraqi soldier and his family as they attempt to escape ISIS and come to the U.S.

