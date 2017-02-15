× Cost of Damage to California’s Roads So Far This Rough Winter: More Than $400 Million

Rough weather this winter has taken a toll on California’s vast network of roads and highways, and state officials calculated the cost Wednesday at $401 million.

“Our roadways have been pounded this winter by the severe weather conditions,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said in a written statement.

A number of simultaneous hits have taken place in Northern California over the last few weeks. Last weekend, portions of both main routes into Nevada — Interstate 80 and Highway 50 — were closed due to mudslides.

Highway 50, which accesses the south shore of Lake Tahoe from Sacramento, remained completely closed Wednesday. Officials hoped to reopen the road within 24 hours.

