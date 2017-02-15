Court: LAPD Detectives Illegally Searched Home of Sandra Bullock’s Accused Stalker

Los Angeles police conducted an illegal search of the home of the man accused of stalking and breaking into Sandra Bullock’s mansion, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The three-judge panel unanimously ruled that detectives violated Joshua Corbett’s right to remain silent and thus did not obtain valid consent to enter his Montrose home, where detectives found a cache of illegal automatic weapons. As a result, the court said, evidence from the search could not be used in court.

he court’s opinion, written by Presiding Justice Laurie Zelon, upholds the finding of a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge and lands a major blow to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

The ruling could result in 24 of the 26 felony charges against Corbett being tossed out — gutting most of the case.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.