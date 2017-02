Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While couples are cozying up for Valentine's Day, the occasion is not so rosy for everyone. Many seniors, and older adults who have lost a loved one, experience increased loneliness and depression on this date.

In this Health Smart, our Lu Parker follows along as one company plays cupid for a special Southern California woman who just turned 100 years old.

Lu Parker reports on the KTLA5 News at 10PM on February 14, 2017.

