Deputies Seek to Identify Suspects Who Left Anti-Semitic Notes at Homes, Jewish Center in Oak Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday were seeking to identify the individuals who left handwritten notes with anti-Semitic messages at homes and a Jewish community center in Oak Park.

On Saturday several people called to report the messages, which contained symbols such as swastikas and derogatory language, according to a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. The four-by-six-inch cards were left at seven homes and Chabad of Oak Park, located on the 5000 block of Conifer Street, deputies said.

Four individuals who appear to be between the ages of 15 and 20 are seen on surveillance video placing the notes on a home's front door and on a car window. Apart from the community center, the notes appeared to have been randomly dispersed and did not specifically target Jewish residents, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe the suspects are in their teens and live in the Oak Park area.

The sheriff's station developed a task force in response to the incident and is collaborating with federal law enforcement agencies to identify the suspects, deputies said.

If you have information about the crime or suspects, contact Detective Marta Bugarin at 805-371-8342 or at Marta.Bugarin@ventura.org.