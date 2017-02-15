× Former Tower of Terror Ride Set to Open as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Attraction at Disney Park in May

Are you ready to dance with superheroes? If so, plan on a trip to Anaheim. Disney has set the opening date for the new “Guardians of the Galaxy”-inspired attraction and the company is going all out to commemorate the occasion, with new character interactions and even a dance party.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout will open May 27 at Disney California Adventure, but the attraction is just part of the park’s Marvel makeover planned for this summer.

Park goers can also look forward to encounters with some fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including members of the Guardians and Avengers teams. It’s all a part of what the Disneyland Resort is calling the Summer of Heroes, which will launch on the same day as the Guardians attraction.

“It’s going to be a thrilling summer at the Disneyland Resort,” said David Duffy, Disneyland Resort’s director of creative entertainment in a press release. The Disneyland Resort encompasses California Adventure and the neighboring Disneyland, as well as three hotels and a shopping district.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.