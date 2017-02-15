Family Car Crushed by Downed Tree in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A huge tree, believed to be about 100 years old, fell over in Pasadena Tuesday and crushed a family’s car.

The tree fell in the 900 block of North Hill Avenue and also damaged the rear of the home, according to a tweet by the Pasadena Fire Department at about 9:11 p.m.

Video showed the 100-foot-tall tree landed squarely on top of the family’s car, flattening the area that would have been occupied by a driver.

Luckily no one was in the car and no injuries were reported as a result of the downed tree.

Recent rains may be responsible for destabilizing the tree.

“With the weather the way that it’s been we have seen more downed trees in the city,” Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said. “With anticipated rain this weekend too … that’s a big fear.”

Southern California is expected to see light to moderate rain Thursday before a more powerful storm system, possibly the strongest of the season, arrives on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

