Car Stolen With Baby Inside in South L.A.: LASD

Investigators Searching for Puppy Broker Suspects After Assault Caught on Camera in Whittier

Posted 6:57 PM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 07:01PM, February 15, 2017

Investigators are searching for a family suspected of brokering puppies to multiple victims after an assault was caught on camera in Whittier. Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 15, 2017.