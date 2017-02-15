L.A. Unified Urges Students and Teachers Not to Join ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ Protests

L.A. Unified is urging students not to join in any walkouts or demonstrations planned for Thursday as part of a national “Day without Immigrants” being marked across the country.

The nation’s second-largest school district contacted parents and employees via voicemail on Wednesday evening with a recording by Alma Pena-Sanchez, LAUSD’s chief of staff.

“While we respect everyone’s right to have their voices heard and to participate in civic action such as protest, all students and staff are encouraged and expected to come to school,” Pena-Sanchez said.

“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are expected to take place in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and other cities with large immigrant populations.

