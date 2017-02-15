LASD Investigating After 78-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Alhambra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff homicide detectives are investigating on Wednesday after a 78-year-old Chinese woman was found dead in her Alhambra townhouse, according to the LASD.

Alhambra police were called to the home in the 1800 block of Garvey Avenue where they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's daughter called police and reported an assault between the victim and a man, police said.

Authorities are calling the incident a suspicious death.

"There was some type of trauma to the upper torso of her body," said Sgt. Troy Ewing with the LASD. "The daughter did mention that about 12:40 p.m. her door rang. She answered the door, there was a male Hispanic who directed her to her mother just outside the door. At this time we don't know who that individual is.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.