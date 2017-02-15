Last Call at California Bars Could be 4 a.m. Under Proposed Law

Closing time might get a little later at your favorite drinking spot thanks to a state senator who has proposed legislation to allow cities to decide how late alcohol can be served.

Drinkers enjoy a pint in a pub on March 11, 2011, in London, England. (Credit: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images)

The Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act, which was proposed Tuesday, would allow municipalities to set their own last-call times. Currently, last call is at 2 a.m. across the state. Under the bill by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), urban centers with active bar scenes could move last call back as late as 4 a.m., while less nightlife-heavy areas could keep things the way they are.

Wiener said on his Facebook page that it was time to fix the “one-size-fits-all” limit.

“Nightlife matters a lot, culturally and economically, and it’s time to allow local communities more flexibility,” he wrote.

