A new app called Polis Assist hopes to help drivers in Los Angeles find parking and avoid citations. It is expected to launch next month. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 15, 2017.
New App Seeks to Ease L.A. Drivers’ Parking Anxiety
