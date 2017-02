Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oscar nominee Justin Hurwitz talks with Sam and plays a medley of his music from "La La Land." Hurwitz is nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Original Music Score and two Best Original Songs with 'City of Stars' and 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream).'

"La La Land" is nominated for a total of 14 Academy Awards.

KTLA will be live from the Oscars Red Carpet Sunday, February 26th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.