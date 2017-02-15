Possible Sighting of Person With Gun on Campus Prompts Lockdown of High School in Simi Valley

Police were called to a high school in Simi Valley to investigate a report of a possibly armed person seen on campus Wednesday morning.

Someone reported seeing the person walk onto the campus of Royal High School, located at 1402 Royal Ave., with what was appeared to be a long gun at about 8:21 a.m., the Simi Valley Police Department posted in a media alert.

Royal High School and nearby Saint Rosa of Lima Catholic School were placed on lockdown as a result of the report, according to the Police Department.

All students were “sheltered and safe,” the Police Department stated.

Police were conducting a search of the Royal High School campus with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Royal Avenue was closed to traffic between Crocker Street and Pride Street.