Gayle Anderson was live in Midway City with American Family Housing, a non-profit organization dedicated to permanently ending the cycle of homelessness, constructing Potter's Lane. The highly anticipated housing project, which is the first permanent supportive multi-housing development to utilize upcycled steel shipping containers to house homeless veterans, will provide permanent housing using 16, 480-square-foot living spaces.

American Family Housing is actively seeking additional sponsors and donors for its ongoing capital campaign. Corporate or individual naming opportunities are still available for the individual tenant residences and a variety of common spaces including patios, gardens and other areas.

For more information or with interest in getting involved, visit their website or call (714) 897-3221.

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle