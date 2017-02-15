× Suspect in Fight, Hit-and-Run at Ventura Circle K Parking Lot Dies After Being Ejected From Car Following Crash: Police

A man suspected of being involved in a fight and a subsequent hit-and-run in a Circle K parking lot in Ventura died after being ejected from his vehicle following a solo-vehicle crash, police said Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the 11000 block of Citrus Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a fight involving “an intoxicated subject” in the Circle K parking lot, according to a Ventura Police Department news release.

Without provocation, a man had hit a customer in the face, which led to the fight, police said.

A responding policeman was interviewing a witness at the scene when the suspect, who was driving out of the parking lot, hit a parked vehicle and then fled northbound on Wells Road, the release stated.

The officer went to his car and attempted to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle, but lost sight of it when the driver turned east on Foothill Road.

When the officer drove down Foothill, he observed the aftermath of a solo-vehicle crash near Aliso Canyon Road. The crash involved the suspect’s car, according to police.

The man died after being ejected from the vehicle in the crash, police said. He has been identified only as a 36-year-old resident of Santa Paula.

A female passenger survived the crash, but was trapped inside the vehicle. She was extricated from the car and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Ventura police and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the incidents.