10 Inches of Rain Headed for Oroville Dam Area, Revised Storm Forecast Warns

Spillway repairs at the troubled Oroville Dam will get their first major test this weekend, as meteorologists have revised their forecast and are now predicting a much wetter and warmer storm outlook.

Light to moderate rain began falling across Northern California early Thursday and will likely continue for several days, according to the National Weather Service.

However, the situation will change substantially Sunday when a larger storm arrives at Oroville and the Feather River basin.

“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty good rainmaker,” said NWS meteorologist Mike Smith. “You’re looking at 10 inches from Sunday night to Monday night.”

