92-Year-Old South L.A. Man Charged With Manslaughter in Killing of Wife With Shotgun Blast on Valentine’s Day

A 92-year-old South Los Angeles man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Valentine’s Day shooting death of his wife.

Carven Nathaniel Kendrick was charged Thursday in the death of 72-year-old Jenell Kendrick, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Kendrick allegedly fired on his wife with a shotgun during a dispute at their home in the 1700 block of West 60th Street in the Harvard Park neighborhood.

Los Angeles police said the victim was pronounced dead at the home after the Tuesday evening killing.

It was not clear why prosecutors chose to file a manslaughter charge. The DA’s office referred to t

Kendrick was expected to be arraigned in downtown L.A. on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors planned to ask for bail to be set at more than $1 million.

Kendrick could be sentenced to up to 21 years in state prison if convicted as charged.