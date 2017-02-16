Baby Boy Brought to ER Near Modesto for Allergic Reaction Was on Meth, Police Say; Mother Arrested

An mother was arrested this week after she took her baby boy to a hospital in the San Joaquin Valley for an allergic reaction, but officials discovered he was on meth, police said.

Tenessa Price, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of child cruelty that could lead to injury or death and possessing methamphetamine, according to police in Oakdale, a city northeast of Modesto.

Price took her 1-year-old son to Oakdale Valley Hospital about 3:30 a.m. after she thought he was having an allergic reaction to a new shampoo, police said.

Soon after, hospital officials notified police that something was amiss.

