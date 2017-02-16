Deputies Investigate Alleged Head-Butting Incident Involving Justin Bieber at West Hollywood Restaurant

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged head-butting incident involving pop star Justin Bieber at a West Hollywood restaurant early Saturday.

Deputies responded to a battery report about 2 a.m. at Serafina Sunset restaurant in the 8700 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to sheriff’s officials.

When they arrived, a witness told deputies that he saw Bieber fighting with two bartenders in two separate bouts, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The witness told deputies he broke up the fights, authorities said. The witness then asked the 22-year-old Canadian performer to leave the Italian restaurant, but he refused, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.