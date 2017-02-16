DNA Gathered in Grand Theft Arrest Links Suspect to 2001 Kidnapping and Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Northridge Boy: LAPD

A man has been arrested in connection with the 2001 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old Northridge boy after DNA evidence gathered from an unrelated arrest linked him to the cold case, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Mirek Voyt, 54, was arrested on Feb. 14 at his home in Hollywood and charged with kidnapping to commit sexual assault in connection with a crime that happened on June 22, 2001, LAPD Capt. William Hayes said at a news conference Thursday.

Police said about 9:45 a.m. that morning, two teenage boys were walking to school in the area of Vanalden Avenue and Chase Street in Northridge when they were allegedly approached by Voyt.

“The suspected confronted the individuals with a handgun. One of the individuals was able to flee, but he unfortunately was able to kidnap one of the two young men who was 14,” Hayes said. “He took him to an undisclosed location where he sexually assaulted that young man and eventually after a period of time he released the young man.”

Hayes said at the time of the crime, Voyt lived in close proximity to the school. The victim told police he had been blindfolded while he was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

Investigators gathered evidence including a DNA profile which was uploaded into a DNA database, but no suspects met the profile at that time.

A break in the case came in late 2016 when Voyt was arrested on an unrelated grand theft charge.

Voyt’s DNA was put into a database as a result of his arrest, and there was a match linking him to the 2001 Northridge case involving the 14-year-old boy, Hayes said.

Hayes said investigators believe there may be more potential victims and encourage them to contact police.

“Although he’s remained off the radar in terms of other criminal activities, one would find it hard to believe that this was his only time,” Hayes said.

Voyt was being held without bail.

Police said prior to his arrest, Voyt worked in a management position at a grocery store chain.