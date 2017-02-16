× Ex-Mayor of Palm Springs, 2 Developers Charged in Public Corruption Case Involving $375K in Bribes

The former mayor of Palm Springs and two major developers in the city were charged Thursday with public corruption and other felonies in a scheme that netted the one-time city leader $375,000 in bribes, according to the Riverside County district attorney.

Former Mayor Steve Pougnet, 53, and developers Richard Meaney, 51, and John Wessman, 78, were charged with a combined 30 felony counts of corruption, including paying and accepting bribes, conflict of interest, perjury and conspiracy to commit bribery. Pougnet served as mayor for eight years before announcing in 2015 that he would not seek reelection.

Pougnet faces up 19 years in prison while the two developers face up to 12 years in prison.

“We simply cannot tolerate corruption in government at any level,” Dist. Atty Mike Hestrin said at a news conference. “With all bribery it was about buying influence.”

