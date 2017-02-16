‘I’m so Happy Today’: Thousands Become U.S. Citizens During Naturalization Ceremony in L.A.

Karla Mazariego waited years for this day.

On Wednesday, she joined more than 6,700 people at the Los Angeles Convention Center to become a United States citizen. It was the first naturalization ceremony at the convention center since the presidential inauguration, and while most felt proud as they took their oath, they also had mixed emotions.

“I’m excited,” said Mazariego, 28, a native of El Salvador. “But with all that’s going on with politics, this also feels like an overcast day to me.”

The graduate student, who came to the United States at age 6, is the first in her family to become a citizen. She said many of her relatives are now preparing to file their applications for citizenship and residency.

