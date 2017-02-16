Instant Pot 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Popsugar Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with everything you need to know about the instant pot plus a few recipes. The Instant Pot is a Pressure Cooker that speeds up cooking by 2-6 times using up to 70% less energy, and, above all, produces nutritious healthy food in a convenient and consistent fashion. Instant Pot is an intelligent multi-cooker, capable of completely replacing pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker/porridge maker, sauté/browning pan, steamer, yogurt maker and stockpot warmer. The instant pot is available at Amazon or Walmart. You can also go to their website for more information. For more information on Brandi Milloy, you can go to Popsugar.