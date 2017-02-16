Just-Right Conditions Create ‘Firefall’ at Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall, Inspiring Photographers

When the conditions are just right, a glowing orange light that looks like a wall of flowing lava can be seen peeking through Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan.

Every February, the attraction, known as “Firefall,” draws photographers hoping to capture the bright light at Horsetail Fall.

According to park officials, Horsetail Fall flows during winter and early spring when snow accumulates on top of El Capitan.

“On sunny afternoons in mid- to late February, the setting sun can cause it to glow orange,” the park service said.

