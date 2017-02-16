Man Held at Gunpoint in La Palma Home-Invasion Robbery; 2 Men Sought

Police are searching for two home-invasion robbers who held a man at gunpoint in La Palma late Wednesday night and then fled in the victim’s car.

The robbery was reported at 11:58 p.m. in the 8400 block of Walker Street, La Palms Police Department Sgt. Luke Carlson said.

The two robbers entered the home through a back window before pulling a gun on the victim and stealing his phone and wallet, Carlson said.

The robbers then fled the home in the victim’s brand new Porsche, Carlson said.

The victim ran to his neighbors home and called police who located the stolen vehicle, Carlson said.

After a short pursuit, the two men believed to be involved in the robbery stopped the Porsche and fled on foot through a nearby neighborhood, Carlson said.

The robbers escaped by jumping over several walls, but left some items in at least one of the backyards they ran through, Carlson said.

Police were able to locate the items because the victim used his Find My iPhone app to ping the phone, Carlson said.

Authorities are still searching for the robbers, one of whom was described as a black man with a black sweatshirt, Carlson said.

Police also asked people in the area to check their backyards for any additional items the robbers may have left behind.

