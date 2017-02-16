Man Sought in Manhattan Beach Car Burglaries, Use of Stolen Credits Cards at Walgreens’ Stores, Police Say

Posted 1:33 PM, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:45PM, February 16, 2017

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with several car burglaries in Manhattan Beach, and the alleged use of stolen credit cards at several Walgreens stores in the South Bay.

Manhattan Beach police released this image on Feb. 16, 2017 of a car burglary suspect seen using a stolen credit card at a Walgreens in Torrance.

Manhattan Beach police released this image on Feb. 16, 2017 of a car burglary suspect seen using a stolen credit card at a Walgreens in Torrance.

The series of car burglaries took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 in Manhattan Beach, police said in a news release.

Manhattan Beach police released this image on Feb. 16, 2017 of a car burglary suspect seen using a stolen credit card at a Walgreens in Torrance.

Manhattan Beach police released this image on Feb. 16, 2017 of a car burglary suspect seen using a stolen credit card at a Walgreens in Torrance.

The suspect stole several items from the cars including credit cars, which police say were used at various Walgreens locations in Redondo Beach, Torrance and Gardena.

The fraudulent credit card activity was caught on surveillance video and images were released by Manhattan Beach police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Det. Traci Navarrette at 310-802-5125.