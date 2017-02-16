Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach to see the Aquarium of the Pacific’s newly remodeled Seal and Sea Lion Habitat. The exhibit now features new rockwork and a coastal seascape mural as well as windows and platforms that provide better visibility of the animals and presenters. The highlight is an all-new, curved viewing window that allows animals and guests to come face to face.

Newly Remodeled Seal and Sea Lion Habitat

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA. 90802

(562) 590-3100

