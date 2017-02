Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a waterfront that is extremely susceptible to flood conditions, Seal Beach residents sought to increase protection for their homes from flood conditions ahead of a powerful storm expected to roll in Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and high wind and surf warnings for the beach town for Friday and Saturday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 16, 2017.