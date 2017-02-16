Secret Witness in Robert Durst Murder Case Revealed to Be Friend of Defendant and Victim Susan Berman

It was finally time for the secret witness.

As two bodyguards escorted the man into the courtroom through a back entrance, New York real estate scion Robert Durst leaned forward slightly, tracing the man’s steps with his eyes.

It was Nathan “Nick” Chavin, his longtime friend and the man whose wedding he had attended as a groomsman. But on Wednesday, Chavin came to the Los Angeles County courtroom to testify for the prosecution in the murder case against the multimillionaire accused of killing their mutual friend.

The 73-year-old Durst is charged in the execution-style slaying of Susan Berman, who introduced the two men to each other decades ago. Prosecutors say Durst shot her inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000 because she knew too much about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen.

