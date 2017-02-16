Suspected Car Thief Dies in Crash After Speeding Away From Deputies at Traffic Stop in Lake Forest

A man died Thursday after crashing into an object as he fled law enforcement officials who were investigating whether the car he was driving was stolen, deputies said.

A vehicle described only as a Corvette was reported stolen in Mission Viejo to Orange County Sheriff’s officials around 6:30 p.m., according to Lt. Mark Stichter. About an hour later, deputies spotted the Corvette in the Foxborough area of Lake Forest, Stichter said.

Officials conducted a traffic stop but the suspect was not complying and sped away as deputies were giving him commands, OC Sheriff’s Lt. Wayne Rehnelt said.

After a 10-minute search authorities located the suspect near the intersection of Trabuco Road and Cherry Avenue, where the Corvette had collided with an unspecified object, Stichter said. First responders with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The suspect has not been identified, and Sheriff’s officials said they are investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.