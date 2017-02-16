Thursday Tee Time- Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Thursday Tee time, we featured the Pete Dye Resort Course and the Gary Player Signature Course at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa. Listed as one of Golf Digest's Top 50 Resorts in North America, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa is truly a golfers dream. Each course offers a completely different type of experience to challenge even the most extreme golf enthusiast and features stunning desert scape and mountain skyline views. We also gave away a one night stay at the beautiful Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, golf for 2 and dinner for 2 at their onsite restaurant Pinzimini. For more information, visit their website.