Thursday Tee Time- Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa

Posted 7:07 AM, February 16, 2017

For Thursday Tee time, we featured the Pete Dye Resort Course and the Gary Player Signature Course at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa. Listed as one of Golf Digest's Top 50 Resorts in North America, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa is truly a golfers dream. Each course offers a completely different type of experience to challenge even the most extreme golf enthusiast and features stunning desert scape and mountain skyline views.  We also gave away a one night stay at the beautiful Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, golf for 2 and dinner for 2 at their onsite restaurant Pinzimini.  For more information, visit their website.