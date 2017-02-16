‘Vampire Facelift’ Provider Charged With Murder in Death of Woman Following Cosmetic Procedure at Long Beach Salon

A massage therapist was charged with murder Thursday in the death of a 36-year-old woman who died after getting buttocks enhancements at a Long Beach salon in 2014, officials announced Thursday.

Sandra Yaneth Perez-Gonzalez, 49, who also goes by the name of Sandra Yaneth Slaughter, was charged with one count of murder in the death of Hamilet Suarez, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Suarez underwent an illegal buttocks enhancement on Feb. 12, 2014 performed by Perez-Gonzalez at Areli’s Beauty Salon in Long Beach salon, prosecutors said. Suarez collapsed at the salon and went into cardiac arrest, according to Long Beach police.

Firefighters responded and performed CPR on Suarez.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died, police said.

According to prosecutors, Perez-Gonzalez is not a licensed doctor but advertised several cosmetic procedures including buttocks and lip enhancements, as well as “vampire facelifts.”

Perez-Gonzalez was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

If convicted she faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.

Prosecutors have recommended her bail be set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation by Long Beach police.