75-Foot Tree Topples Onto Westwood Apartment Building Narrowly Missing Resident Laying in Bed

A 75-foot tree toppled onto an apartment in Westwood on Friday, narrowly missing a resident who was laying in bed, officials said.

The large tree crashed through the second-story of the apartment building, located at 617 S. Kelton Ave., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The tree missed falling on top of the resident by three inches, officials said.

No one was injured, but 16 students were evacuated as a precaution, LAFD reported.

Four units in the apartment building were red tagged and deemed unsafe.