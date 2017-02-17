Anchor Challenge Official Rules

KTLA – TV

ANCHOR CHALLENGE FEBRUARY 20-24, 2017

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSOR

KTLA-TV, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

CONTEST DATES

The Anchor Challenge contest (“The Contest”) will take place every weekday from February 20, 2017 through February 24, 2017. The Contest may occur up to three times on each day it is conducted: Once during the KTLA 5 Morning News from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, once during the KTLA 5 News at 1 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and once during the KTLA News at 3 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Entries for the Contest conducted during the KTLA 5 Morning News, the KTLA 5 News at 1pm, and the KTLA News at 3pm (“the Shows”) will be accepted from the moment the code word for that particular instance of the Contest is announced during its respective Show until the 50th entry has been received.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Contest.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Two Methods of Entry. Only one method of entry per person/email address/household regardless of entry method will be allowed (for a maximum of one entry).

Enter via text message:

You may enter by using the text messaging feature on your cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with “code word” announced for the particular instance of the Anchor Challenge Contest on KTLA-TV in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

Enter online:

The alternative to entry by text message is to enter online by visiting http://www.ktla.com/anchrochallenge and completing and submitting the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the correct code word for that particular instance of the Anchor Challenge Contest, your name and your telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who are 18 years of age or older who reside within the KTLA viewing area as of the announcement of any given instance of the Contest, except in the event of a prize that has a legally required minimum age, in which case the minimum age of eligibility for the Contest will be 21. Age eligibility requirements will be provided when the prize is announced. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the contest. Any person who has won a prize from KTLA within 60 days prior to the announcement of an instance of this Contest is not eligible to enter or win the Contest.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

On each weekday that the Contest is conducted, the following details will be announced on KTLA-TV or shown in a visual, on-screen graphic on KTLA-TV:

the Prize

the “code word”

• the Approximate Retail Value of the Prize

Each weekday, during each instance of the Anchor Challenge Contest, the person who submitted the 50th entry with the proper code word will be designated as the sole contestant (“The Contestant”) to participate in the Contest at hand. The Contestant will then be verified and connected via telephone to KTLA staff appearing on the news program(s) being broadcast at that moment (“KTLA Talent”). If sponsor is unable to reach the person who submitted the 50th entry by telephone, the person who submitted the 51st entry shall become The Contestant. Should Sponsor require selecting additional alternates, Sponsor shall proceed to the next entry in ascending order by ordinal rank.

If the telephone connection with the Contestant is interrupted, defective or delayed at any point before or during the on-air portion of an instance of Anchor Challenge, or if that eligible Contestant is selected but otherwise unavailable to participate during the trivia portion, Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to have one of the KTLA Talent participate as a Contestant on behalf of the Contestant whose telephone connection was broken (“KTLA Talent Stand-In”).

All prizes won when KTLA Talent Stand-In is used will be received by the selected Contestant, and not by KTLA Talent.

If Sponsor is unable to contact any eligible contestant by telephone for a given instance of Anchor Challenge, Sponsor may cancel the Anchor Challenge for that instance.

One of the KTLA Talent will read aloud a trivia question, along with a list of four possible answers. The question and list of answers will also be displayed on-screen.

The Contestant (or as noted above, the KTLA Talent Stand-In) will then be asked to choose one of the KTLA Talent as his or her partner (“The Partner”) in the Anchor Challenge contest.

The Partner will then choose an answer from the list. The Contestant will then announce whether he or she agrees or disagrees with The Partner’s choice.

If The Partner chose the correct answer and The Contestant agreed, The Contestant is declared a winner.

If The Partner chose the wrong answer and The Contestant agreed, The Contestant IS NOT declared a winner.

If The Partner chose the wrong answer and The Contestant disagreed, The Contestant is declared a winner.

Once a Partner is chosen, he or she will be ineligible to participate in any further events related to this Contest, with the sole exception of serving as a Partner for another contestant.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Contest on KTLA-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

Each Contestant consents to having his or her voice, name, and/or photograph broadcast (either live or on a tape delayed basis) on the relevant News program pursuant to this Contest. If Contestant does not provide such consent, does not act in accordance with network broadcast standards, has not complied with the requirements set forth herein regarding conduct, or if the Sponsor believes Contestant has acted in a manner that subjects Sponsor to a claim or litigation, such Contestant shall be disqualified.

Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash, and prize substitution will not be allowed, except at the sole discretion of Sponsors. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsors.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsors in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet or telephone portion of this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the contest or any portion of the contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in the online entries, including entrant’s phone number, name, address, e-mail address, etc., may be used by KTLA-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such entrant to be tampering with the entry voting process or if such individual repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsors; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

By participating in the KTLA-TV Anchor Challenge contest, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsors relating to this contest or future similar contests without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

By participating in this Contest, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, and all these companies’ parent corporations, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this Contest, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor reserves the right to delay Contest announcements, postpone, cancel or reschedule all or some of the Contest Events, for reasons including but not limited to editorial decisions related to the news program, late breaking news, emergency event coverage, etc. A contestant’s selection to participate in an Anchor Challenge contest is valid only for the Anchor Challenge instance in question at the time Contestant is contacted by Sponsor. Should an instance of Anchor Challenge be canceled, the selected Contestant for that instance will be dismissed, but will remain eligible to enter future instances of the Anchor Challenge Contest. For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request to “Anchor Challenge”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. KTLA will provide winner details for any specific date and instance of the Anchor Challenge requested. Absent such details, KTLA will provide only the names of Anchor Challenge winners for the 30 days preceding KTLA’s receipt of the request. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.