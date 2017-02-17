× Authorities Rescue 1 Person On Top Car, Find Body Inside Submerged Vehicle in Victorville

A swift-water rescue in Victorville ended in the recovery of a body from a submerged vehicle, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.

Authorities were called to Pebble Beach and La Paz drives for a report of vehicles swept downstream, the fire department tweeted.

Authorities rescued one person who was atop a partially submerged vehicle. A rescue team then entered a vehicle under the water and found a person dead inside.

The person wasn’t immediately identified, and there was no word on the precise cause of death.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

Victorville(Update): Rescue group made access to submerged vehicle. Single occupant located deceased inside. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 18, 2017