Authorities Rescue 1 Person On Top Car, Find Body Inside Submerged Vehicle in Victorville

February 17, 2017
Rain falls in Southern California early Jan. 5, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

A swift-water rescue in Victorville ended in the recovery of a body from a submerged vehicle, the San Bernardino Fire Department said.

Authorities were called to Pebble Beach and La Paz drives for a report of vehicles swept downstream, the fire department tweeted.

Authorities rescued one person who was atop a partially submerged vehicle. A rescue team then entered a vehicle under the water and found a person dead inside.

The person wasn’t immediately identified, and there was no word on the precise cause of death.

