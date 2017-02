Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camarillo Springs, the site of 2014 mudslides below the Springs Fire area, is preparing for a deluge in Friday's storm. Ventura County has issued a voluntary evacuation order from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday for the area. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 17, 2017.

Springs, Sand, & Fish Fire areas will be impacted soon. Mud & debris flows likely. Move away from these areas now! #LARain #CARain — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 17, 2017

Heavy storms in #VenturaCounty @ approx 1:45PM. Cam Springs may be impacted soon. Mud + debris flow likely. Please avoid areas @venturaoes — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) February 17, 2017