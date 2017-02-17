Gunman Opens Fire on SWAT Officers Attempting to Serve Search Warrant in Cerritos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were trying to apprehend a gunman who allegedly opened fire on SWAT officers as they attempted to serve a search warrant in Cerritos Friday morning.

The shooting occurred as the Long Beach Police Department SWAT officers approached the home near the intersection of Alexander Avenue and Darvalle Street to serve the search warrant, Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

None of the officers were hit by the gunfire, Johnson said.

Two people that were evacuated from their home said they were awakened by gunshots and were told the gunman had a high-powered rifle.

“The shooting went on for over half an hour,” resident David Leehy said from outside the Cerittos Sheriff’s Station where he and Maureen Mathews were asked to wait until the incident concluded.

Leehy said the two had to flee out the back of the home and climb over a wall to escape to safety.

The Carmenta Road off-ramp of the 91 Freeway was closed during the investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.