Our friends from Bliss and Baker Baking Company surprised Megan for her birthday with some of their delicious artisan rice crispie treats. There are Five Flavors: Salty Caramel, El Churro, Sugar Cookie, Vanilla Bean, Peanut Butter, and Coconut Caramel. They offer Custom Favor Boxes, Bite Size Crispies, and Corporate Gifts. You can Order online, they ship nationwide, and they have delivery to Los Angeles available. For more information, visit their website.
Happy Birthday Megan With Bliss and Baker Baking Company!
