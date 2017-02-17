× Man With Rifle Sparks Standoff in Oakland After Spray Painting Home

A man with a rifle who sprayed-painted graffiti on a home and a car triggered the closure of a major Bay Area highway Friday morning after residents reported gunshots near the Oakland Zoo, according the California Highway Patrol.

The incident began about 9 a.m. in the 9500 block of Las Vegas Avenue in the neighborhood of Grass Valley, according to the Oakland Police Department.

“When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was in the street and began shooting at the officers,” said Officer Johnna Watson, a department spokeswoman.

Officers immediately took cover as the man with the rifle and scope fired multiple shots in the neighborhood, she said in a statement.

