Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued for 180 Homes Below Fish Fire Burn Area in Duarte

Residents in Duarte are being asked to leave their homes as what is expected to be the most powerful storm in years approaches Southern California Friday.

The City issued a Red Alert beginning at 7 a.m. for areas impacted by the Fish Fire, according to its website.

The alert places 180 under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Friday’s storm, which could bring up to an inch of rain per hour and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, according to the City’s website.

Forecasters are calling for between 5 and 10 inches of rain in the mountain and foothill areas across Southern California through Saturday, the National Weather Service stated.

“When we heard ten … that’s a little bit more than what we had before. And the hills are pretty much saturated as they are,” homeowner Carmen Olivas said as she packed her things, including her two small dogs, so she could stay at her son’s house for the next two days.

The heavy downpours could bring flooding and mudslides to recent burn areas such as Duarte, where the Fish Fire erupted last June and burned thousands of acres.

An evacuation center will be open at the Duarte Community Center located at 1600 Huntington Drive and will remain open until the mandatory orders are lifted, the website stated.

The impacted boundaries include Brookridge to the east, Greenbank to the West, Royal Oaks to the South and Brookridge to the North.

The storm is expected to move out of the region Saturday before a couple of smaller systems possibly bring more rain to Southern California next week.