Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona where Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector-car auction company, will join the long and historic list of car-related events at the Fairplex in Pomona. Friday, February 17th and Saturday, February 18th there will be an estimated 600 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more crossing the auction block.

Mecum Los Angeles 2017

Friday, February 17th & Saturday, February 18th

Doors Open at 8 a.m.

Road Art™ at 9:30 a.m.

Collector Cars at 10 a.m.

